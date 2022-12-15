Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.59.

Shares of HVRRY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

