Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.59.
Shares of HVRRY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
