Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.11

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 42663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

