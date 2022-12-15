H2O DAO Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. H2O DAO has a market cap of $44.28 million and approximately $50,328.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

