GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 0.8% This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. GYEN has a market cap of $39.64 million and approximately $895,863.96 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

