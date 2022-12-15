Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 6109394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.79 ($0.06).

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Featured Articles

