Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

GILD stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.