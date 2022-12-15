Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

