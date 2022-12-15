Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,905,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $357.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

