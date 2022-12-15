Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 4,300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.31 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

