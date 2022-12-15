Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 245 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $274.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

