Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $34.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,901,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

