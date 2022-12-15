Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $25.63 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 241,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 151.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

