Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $16.64 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.