Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.96 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $152.51 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

