Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

NYSE CI opened at $334.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.22. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.03 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

