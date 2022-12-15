Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 421 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 158,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $133.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $391.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.