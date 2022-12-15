GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,527.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in GSK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

