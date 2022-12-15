Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.2 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at 2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.66. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.14.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

