Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 15th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.2 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at 2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.66. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.14.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
