Grin Price Reaches $0.0676 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $1.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,422.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00422574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00843804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00104999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00621351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00271027 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

