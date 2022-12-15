Grin (GRIN) Trading 42.5% Higher This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $1.34 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,416.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00854782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

