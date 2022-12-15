Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $1.34 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,416.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00419126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00854782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00104471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00271329 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.