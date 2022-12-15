Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

GEBRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

