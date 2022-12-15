Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Greenbriar Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
GEBRF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About Greenbriar Capital
