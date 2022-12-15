Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in November

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Great Portland Estates stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

