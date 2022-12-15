Grafenia (LON:GRA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Shares of Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.28 ($0.06). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 144,119 shares trading hands.

Grafenia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Grafenia Company Profile

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

