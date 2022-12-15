GP Brinson Investments LLC Purchases 59,398 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 35.8% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

