Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 125.0% in November

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GER. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance
NYSE GER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,830. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.