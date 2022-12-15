Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 3.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 964,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 440,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.