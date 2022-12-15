Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $57.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. CBRE Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

GDEN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.37. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.