GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 4.0 %

MA stock traded down $14.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.37. 82,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,424. The company has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.