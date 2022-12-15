GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $77.95. 127,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

