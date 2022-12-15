GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6,080.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 219,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.59. 107,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

