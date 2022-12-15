GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

PFG traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,469. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

