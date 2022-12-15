GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 86,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

