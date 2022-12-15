GMX Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $51.90 or 0.00293039 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $431.31 million and approximately $25.61 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,778,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,309,895 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

