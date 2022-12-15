GMX (GMX) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. GMX has a market capitalization of $427.92 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for $51.18 or 0.00293947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.44 or 0.05111069 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00502269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.68 or 0.29759709 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,778,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,839 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.