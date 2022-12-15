Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

SNSR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,287. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 167,226 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.