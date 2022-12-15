Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 71 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Get Global X China Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.51% of Global X China Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Global X China Industrials ETF

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.