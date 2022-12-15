Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

