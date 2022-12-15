Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,531 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

