Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

