Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

