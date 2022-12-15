Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $372.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $228.86 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.51 and its 200-day moving average is $351.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

