Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,006.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,909.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

