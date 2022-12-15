Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE GPN opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 444.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

