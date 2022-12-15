Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $57.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of GKOS opened at $44.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $61,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Glaukos by 513.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 121.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,598,000 after acquiring an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

