GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigInternational1

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC increased its position in shares of GigInternational1 by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 416,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,255 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigInternational1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $10.27 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. GigInternational1 has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

About GigInternational1

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

