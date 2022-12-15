General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

