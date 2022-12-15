Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,509. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

