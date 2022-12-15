Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 37.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.76. 4,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.