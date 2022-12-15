Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $24.48 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 58,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,542. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

